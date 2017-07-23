Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "100 percent confident" that David de Gea will remain with the club amid reports that Real Madrid would follow up on their long-term interest in the goalkeeper.

The Champions League winners were believed to have cooled off their pursuit of De Gea and switched their attention to AC Milan's promising young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, with Donnarumma renewing his contract with the Serie A side, the Red Devils were braced for a fresh new bid from Madrid.

Mourinho guarantees though, that the 26-year-old will remain at Old Trafford this season before adding that De Gea was happy at the club.

"I can guarantee he's not going this season, that I can," Mourinho said, as quoted on The Mirror. "My feeling is it will be very difficult for him to go. He's a very honest boy, very straight."

"He was contacted for a long time, the club was closed, then we opened, because I always have this feeling when a player has a desire to go, I don't like to stop them because, in the end, you don't get what you expect.

"So we opened it and then I decided to close, and the feeling from him is really, really good, I see him happy and 100 per cent he stays with us."

Mourinho also revealed how the competition from United's number two goalkeeper in Sergio Romero has helped improve the performances of De Gea.

"I think the best thing that could have happened to David was the way Romero played last season," Mourinho added. "Until then, David was clearly a safe man, a safe choice, and after what Romero did last season, David thinks he's training in another way and David is much better now than before."

"He has amazing conditions in which to impress and to have both at the level they can be is fantastic for me. I will choose the players in relation to the moment, the qualities of the opponent and for Joel Pereira [United's third choice goalkeeper] to be learning with them and playing with us is good."