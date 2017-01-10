David Luiz has spoken about his love for Chelsea and how he is determined to win the Premier League in his second spell at Stamford Bridge. The effervescent centre-back has made an impressive start to life back in England's top-flight, slotting almost seamlessly into a back three alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill.

The Brazilian international enjoyed a successful first spell at Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in an eye-watering £50m deal. Despite a trophy-laden spell between 2011 and 2014, the former Benfica defender is itching to add a Premier League title to his trophy cabinet with the club he holds close to his heart.

"I love this club and I saw that if I came back it was because there was a story to continue," Luiz told ESPN Brasil."I did not win the Premier League on my first try and this is a goal I have now: to help in what I can to win this championship."

The 29-year-old was full of praise for Antonio Conte, who has helped Luiz silence the doubters who questioned Chelsea's decision to bring him back from PSG. "He's one of the best technicians I've ever worked with," added Luiz. "He knows very well the characteristics of each player and we follow exactly what he guides us to do on the pitch."

"We quickly understood the philosophy and system that Conte likes to play. He made us understand even more that the collective dedication to a system is fundamental for the individuals to stand out."

"Conte is a coach who loves what he does and it is infectious for those who love football. Every training and every game shows how winning and competing is important to him, so for us, the motivation to stay focused is always high."

Both Conte and Luiz will hope that the Blues can get back to winning ways in the Premier League after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham last week. A much-changed Chelsea coasted past Peterborough in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, but the focus now switches to Saturday's trip to Leicester City and getting their title charge back on track.