Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has revealed that he wants to leave the club in the summer for regular game time. The Colombian international has made only 13 appearances in all competitions this season, eight of which came in the Champions League, where the Gunners lost 10-2 in aggregate to Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

Ospina was also in contention in the FA Cup but injury was his downfall as Petr Cech established himself as the Gunners' first choice keeper in the Cup where they have progressed to the final and will face Chelsea at Wembley later this month. The 28-year-old signed for the Gunners in 2014, but has struggled to carve a place for himself in the squad as a regular starter and is willing to move away to fulfil his desire.

"I told my club [Arsenal] that I want to go to a team where I'll play regularly," Ospina told Turkish outfit Fanatik, as translated by the Daily Star, when asked if he would be open to a move . "They know my intention. If the right offer comes, then I'll happily come to Turkey.

"My agent is taking care of transfer business. In fact, I'm happy at Arsenal but I have to play regularly. I told them exactly that. Arsenal's board told me they will not be making things difficult for me if the right offer comes in. Let's see what the future brings."

Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed that he will rejoin Arsenal in the summer after spending two seasons on loan with Serie A club AS Roma. The Polish goalkeeper, who joined the Gunners in 2006 from his hometown club Legia Warsaw, lost his first-team place after a string of lacklustre performances and was eventually replaced by Cech between the sticks.

The north London club have also been linked with a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but Arsene Wenger has dismissed any such suggestion stating that they are already packed in that region.