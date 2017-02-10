Tottenham attacker Dele Alli is confident his side can emerge victorious over Liverpool on Saturday (11 February) and does not think Mauricio Pochettino's men should worry about the prospect of going to Anfield, despite Spurs' poor recent record there.

Liverpool have lost to Spurs just once at Anfield in their last 22 meetings, winning 14, but the Reds are in a dire run of form, winning just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, while Tottenham are currently enjoying a purple patch and have won seven of their last nine games.

Alli, who has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for January, says Spurs are 'more than capable' of leaving Anfield with three points and thinks it is simply a case of his team 'playing like we know we can'.

"It's not going to be easy. Any team going to Anfield knows it's going to be a tough game but I think we're more than capable of going there and coming back with the three points." Alli told Tottenham's official website. "We're confident in ourselves and it's important that we don't worry about the occasion, just go there and play how we know we can. If we do that then I'm sure we'll be alright."

Alli went on to praise Tottenham boss Pochettino after winning the Player of the Month and spoke of the trust he has in the Argentine. Pochettino has transformed Tottenham into title contenders during his time at the club and will be looking to keep the heat on Chelsea with a win over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who could move within one point of the north London outfit if they secure victory this weekend.

"We've got a great manager here, he's really tactical so whenever he changes it you have a lot of trust in what he's doing and you just go out there and play," Alli added. "I'm happy to be out there, I'd play in any formation and any position for this team and I'm happy to help the team by getting some goals."

Despite their recent troubles, Liverpool have an excellent recent record over Tottenham and have not lost to the Lilywhites since November 2012. Spurs have lost six of their last nine matches against Liverpool in all competitions and have only won once at Anfield this century.