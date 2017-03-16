Demi Lovato took to social media yesterday (15 March) to celebrate being sober for five years. The Confident singer shared a screenshot of her Twelve Steps account information, which detailed how she'd been free of substances for 60 months or 1,827 days.

"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs," she wrote alongside the image. "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.

"I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

Just a few days ago, Lovato opened up at the 2017 Kid's Choice Awards about reaching the major milestone. During an interview with ET, the 24-year-old said: "It feels amazing. All I've been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It's been quite the journey, but it's well worth it."

"Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you're trying to battle your demons ... You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them."

Lovato certainly hasn't shied away from talking about her struggles with depression and addiction over the past year or so. In June 2016, she candidly told American Way that she "didn't think [she] would make it to 21" back when she was a teenager because she "lived fast and [thought she] was going to die young".

The former Disney star has also revealed to many publications that she turned to drug and alcohol abuse and binge-eating as a way of coping with the new-found pressures of fame. In 2010, she checked herself into rehab after it was reported that she got into a violent altercation with a dancer. The following year, she wrote an article detailing her personal experiences for Seventeen magazine.