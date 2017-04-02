A Democrat representative has hit out at US President Donald Trump, claiming she has never known any president to be referred to as 'a liar' so frequently.

Trump critic Maxine Walters, a Democrat representative from California, was speaking to MSNBC about Trump's wiretapping claims when she made the comment.

Trump has accused former president Barack Obama of wiretapping his New York residence during the presidential election – allegations Obama has denied and which the FBI has not found any evidence to support.

Walters said the president "continues to go down a road where nobody is going to believe him.

She added: "He wants everybody to believe that he told the truth when he said he was wiretapped. He needs to quit it. He needs to stop it.

"This is a president that has shown that he does not have what it takes to lead this country. As a matter of fact, I've never heard a president of the United States been called a liar as much as he's been called a liar by practically everybody. He just does not have credibility."

Walters' comments come as Trump lashed out at NBC news for reporting news of the investigation into Russia's alleged involvement in the US election – instead telling the news outlet it should focus on his wiretapping claims.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (1 April), Trump wrote: "When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?

"It is the same Fake News Media that said there is 'no path to victory for Trump' that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!"