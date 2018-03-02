Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has urged Deontay Wilder to "pick up the phone" and sort out a fight with his prized heavyweight after expressing his happiness with the American's demands over the split of a prospective purse.

Wilder has been rather vocal in his desire to go toe-to-toe with Joshua and has incessantly banged the drum over a bout with the Brit in recent months, but Hearn recently questioned if the 'Bronze Bomber' truly wishes to fight the WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion, who will hope to unify the division against South Auckland fighter Joseph Parker at the end of the month.

Hearn recently informed Wilder, who will defend his WBC heavyweight belt against the dangerous Luis Ortiz in New York on 3 March, to forget about an even split of the purse with Joshua, but the darts and boxing promoter said the 32-year-old's recent financial demand is more than feasible and is now waiting to receive a call to take things further.

"He's saying that he will take any split, as long as that split is reversed in the rematch," Hearn was quoted as saying by BoxingNews24. "No problem with that. Again, pick up the phone, call me Deontay. It's very easy, we can get it done over a cup of tea and a slice of cake."

"He's making very small money and needs a new promoter," Hearn said. "I don't think he has a promoter at the moment, so if he doesn't – Deontay just pick up the phone, drop me a line. We'll get this AJ fight; we'll make you some real money."

Hearn seems keen to thrash out an agreement between Joshua and Wilder, who will hope victory over undefeated Cuban Ortiz can be the catalyst for a fight with the Watford-born boxer, but he recently discussed the possibility of pitting Joshua against Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller in the autumn, as he plans to take 'AJ' state-side, while he also talked up the possibility of Wilder fighting another one of his fighters, Dillian Whyte.