Live Kick-off: 8pm Henrikh Mkhitaryan starts with Romelu Lukaku left on the bench.

Manchester United starting XI: Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Derby starting XI: Carson; Wisdom, Pearce, Keogh (c), Olsson; Weimann, Thorne, Huddlestone, Russell; Lawrence; Winnall.

Carson; Wisdom, Pearce, Keogh (c), Olsson; Weimann, Thorne, Huddlestone, Russell; Lawrence; Winnall.

Now 19:33 This is how we have United set out this evening... Given Jesse Lingard's superb form through the middle, it seems a no brainer that's where he will start tonight. That leaves Henrikh Mkhitaryan start on the left, were all his problems came against Southampton. The Armenia international's crossing that night with his left foot was pretty disastrous from the start, and it only got worse as the evening wore on. He did show how effective he can be cutting back in on his right however and with Luke Shaw able to offer support down that side of the pitch, maybe that is what he will be encouraged to do tonight.

7 min 19:25 News that might be welcomed by Jose Mourinho and his staff, there is no Matej Vydra in the Derby starting XI this evening. The former Watford and West Brom forward has 15 goals in 22 appearances this season but he is among the derby subs this evening.

14 min 19:19 @RomeluLukaku9 is back in the squad! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bf0XYEyxwQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2018 The big man is back in the United squad tonight. Might be see him in action later on? Jose Mourinho said this week the striker was eager to play against Everton last Monday after medical tests determined he had not suffered a concussion. He was left out as a precaution that night and will be desperate to get involved this evening.

18 min 19:15 We make that a 4-2-3-1 formation from Jose Mourinho tonight, a system he has tended to prefer despite some success with a 3-5-2. Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera form the midfield partnership with Nemanja Matic getting a well deserved rest starting on the bench.

28 min 19:04 Gary Rowett has made six changes to the side that drew with Sheffield United last time out; among those to come in are former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom and a man formerly of his parish in Tom Lawrence, who has overcome a hip problem. Here's how the Rams line-up for this evening's @EmiratesFACup clash with @ManUtd at Old Trafford, #dcfcfans! ðŸ pic.twitter.com/tB4NzwqQUY — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 5, 2018

34 min 18:58 Jose Mourinho has made five changes to the United side that eased past Everton on Monday. As expected, David de Gea is given the night off with Sergio Romero starting on goal and Joel Pereira named on the bench. Chris Smalling and Daley Blind come in to renew their partnership at the heart of defence, while there is another start for the improving Luke Shaw. In the minds of many, Henrikh Mkhitaryan appeared to blow his last chance with United with that dismal performance against Southampton, but he returns to the starting XI tonight with Anthony Martial dropping to the bench. With Romelu Lukaku among the subs too, Marcus Rashford leads the attack. The returning Marouane Fellaini is among the subs. How #MUFC line up for tonight's @EmiratesFACup clash... pic.twitter.com/4OSit4bZQn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2018

47 min 18:45 Derby County are set to be without Joe Ledley. The 30-year-old has not featured in the last two Championship games against Ipswich Town and Sheffield United and has been unable to take a full part in training this week.

51 min 18:41 While it was James Wilson who stole the headlines that night with two goals, Tom Lawrence was the other debutant in Ryan Giggs' third Premier League XI in May 2014. The Wales international is a major injury doubt against his former club tonight however, with a hip issue hindering former United youngster after he missed the clash with Sheffield United last time out.

55 min 18:37 For the first time in a long while, United will have a nice little break after tonight's match with no-midweek game waiting around the corner. A strong starting XI is expected with Sergio Romero set to return in goal in place of David de Gea.

57 min 18:35 United's injury problems have cleared up quite nicely in fact over the last week or so. Chris Smalling is also fully fit again while Antonio Valencia, a recent absentee due to a hamstring problem, should be ready in time for next weekend's clash against Stoke City. Michael Carrick has also returned to full first-team training.

1 hr 18:31 Manchester United coped just fine in his absence against Everton with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard both producing fine finishes, but Jose Mourinho has hinted Romelu Lukaku will come back into his team tonight. The Belgium international suffered a heavy blow to the head in the goalless draw with Southampton last Saturday and was left out against his former club on Monday – largely as a precautionary measure. The club's top scorer is back in contention tonight however, along with countryman Marouane Fellaini, who has recovered from a knee problem.