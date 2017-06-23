Love Island's Jessica Shears has been the target of vitriolic abuse on Instagram after allegedly having sex with former co-star Mike Thalassitis. The Sun reported on Thursday (22 June) that the pair slept together just hours after being booted off the show.

Both Shears and Thalassitis' agents have declined to comment on the rumour, though an ITV contact told IBTimesUK: "All I can really offer as guidance is that both were in separate rooms and there was a chaperone present where they were staying."

Shears' exit left her partner Dominic Lever heartbroken and distraught, with him openly crying and threatening to leave the show to be with his new love.

But a source close the glamour model told The Sun: "Jess and Mike fancied the pants off each other from the minute they met – last night was the perfect opportunity to enjoy time together in private off-camera and they didn't waste a moment.

"They came out of the villa and immediately went back to the hotel where they were both booked to stay, they had separate rooms but the sexual chemistry between them was too much – one thing led to another and they spent the night in bed together."

"Let's just say they looked very happy today... Who knows what Jess will do now and what the future holds with Dom," they added.

Before flying back to the UK, Shears added fuel to the fire by posting a cosy picture of herself with semi-pro footballer Thalassitis in the airport, with his arm around her shoulders.

She wrote: "Hometime for @mike_thala and I. So sad to leave the island but glad to be home. Thanks so much for all the love and support."

The picture was met with hundreds of abusive comments and slurs following the report that the housemates had slept together, with many people using the snake emoji as one person wrote: "Snake why go for muggy mike over dom". Someone else said: "I hope you didn't cause Dom rlly loves you and it will be really sad for him."

Many people jumped to the model's defence, with someone else commenting: "Don't believe everything you read, people are so gullible, it's not the first time the sun has lied for a bit of publicity".

Another added: "Jess idk if the rumours r true coz it doesent matter, it's up to u what u do and I wish the best for u".

Thalassitis, dubbed "Muggy Mike" on the show, also posted a picture of himself and Shears before catching their flights, but received much less abuse. One follower told the Margate striker: "She's lovely but you go meet the right girl. It's NOT Jess. Your were an absolute gent in Love Island , hope you get a chance to go back in. Gutted! X"

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 tonight (23 June).