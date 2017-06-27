We've had Chris Hughes proclaim himself a polar bear and seen Olivia Attwood get sucked into imaginary "dicksand", but apparently we still need more drama on this year's Love Island.

The ITV2 series is set to throw a spanner in the works with the biggest shock twist in the show's history.

The Mirror reports that the explosive announcement will take place this week and will be the greatest test of loyalty that the couples could experience.

Each of the couples will be split up, with half the islanders packing up their things and moving into a second secret villa.

A source told the newspaper: "They're going to split all the boys and girls up so they'll be in separate accommodation.

"Even more newbies are going to be sent in this week to shake things up. It's going to be the biggest thing to happen to the show."

The insider also claimed that the twist will come as a complete shock to the islanders – as it has never happened in previous series – and is designed to test the relationships that have already been formed. The first thing that springs to mind is that Kem might be skuttled off with Tyla in the new villa, seeing as his head was turned away from Amber when his "type" walked in.

The source added: "Because of the villa's remote location, the second house will be in the same town but is far enough away that both groups can get up to whatever they want.

"The secret location is going to be used for two or three days and new girls will be sent into the boys' house to test them, and new boys will go into the girls' house. It's to test the loyalty of current relationships and it's going to be explosive," they continued.

Producers of the show plan to make this the ultimate challenge for those who have started falling for their partner – ahem Gabby and Marcel – along with giving newcomers a chance to find romance.

Viewers will soon find out if the islanders have been genuine about their new loves and whether they will decide to stick with the person they have just recoupled with.

The news comes as fans of the show are begging for Mike Thalassitis and Jessica Shears to be sent back into the villa, but there are no confirmed plans on whether Love Island bosses will make viewers' wishes come true.

The secret villa will no doubt add a great dimension to the already complicated love stories playing out – including Jonny Mitchell and Camilla Thurlow, who are struggling to speak to each other on a daily basis let alone proceed with a romance. Let the fun commence...

Love Island continues tonight (27 June) at 9pm on ITV2.