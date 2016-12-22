For months it has been said that Zayn Malik is ready to make Gigi Hadid his wife and it looks like the former One Direction singer finally took the plunge. According to Life & Style, the 23-year-old recently popped the big question to the Victoria's Secret model.

While the heartthrob may be ready to throw caution to the wind, Hadid is reportedly not too keen on the idea of marriage − at least for now. A source told the publication that the proposal was "too fast" and she "doesn't feel ready yet".

IBTimes UK has reached out to Malik's representatives and is awaiting reply.

Malik started dating Hadid back in 2015, just months after calling off his engagement with Little Mix star Perrie Edwards. The couple had been engaged for two years when it was revealed that they would no make it down the aisle.

It has been suggested that Little Mix's number one hit Shout Out To My Ex was inspired by their highly-publicised split. The song features the line: "Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man. You made my heart break and that made me who I am."

There's a good chance Hadid wants to close 2016 without more change after a rollercoaster year. Taylor Swift's BFF, who received her wings at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show, recently revealed her battle with autoimmune condition, Hashimoto's disease. According to the 21-year-old beauty, her weight plummeted in recent months because of medication that interferes with her metabolism.

"I have Hashimoto's disease, it's a thyroid disease, and it's now been two years since taking the medication for it," she told Elle magazine."So for the VS show I didn't want to lose any more weight, I just want to have muscles in the right place, and if my butt can get a little perkier, then that's good."