Chelsea striker Diego Costa is unlikely to leave the club in the January transfer window amid reports of a big-money offer from the Chinese Super League.

The Sun newspaper says Costa has told friends that he is ready to call a truce with Blues boss Antonio Conte and make a return to the first-team.

However, the 28-year-old reportedly is not extending his contract with the Premier League leaders with his current deal set to expire in 2019.

Costa was left out of Chelsea's squad for the 3-0 win at Leicester City on 14 January after he had a row with a coach over his fitness.

Conte explained that the striker had complained of a back problem during the past week and added that he was unsure when the Spain international would return to action.

The Sun says the Italian coach will hold talks with Costa later this week to clear the air between the pair.

Reports have claimed that Costa is to be the subject of a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League, worth £30m ($37m) a year.

However, Conte dismissed the threat of more players making the move from Chelsea to China after Oscar moved to Shanghai SIPG in an estimated £60m deal earlier this month.

"I think we're a great club and it's a great honour to play for Chelsea and for this reason I don't see a threat from China for my players," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"The money is not everything. When you play for a great team like Chelsea, you must be pleased with your situation.

"The Premier League is really competitive. I think that the Premier League can attract every player because this league is the best in the world for a lot of positive things.

"For this reason, I repeat: these offers from China are not a threat for our league. Money is not everything in football. I don't worry about agents destabilising my players."