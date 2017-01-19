Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he will not stand in Antoine Griezmann's way if the forward wishes to join Manchester United.

Griezmann, 25, has emerged as United's next high-profile transfer target with The Independent reporting talks between the club and intermediaries representing the player have already begun. United are also prepared to break the world transfer record for the second year in a row to bring the France international to Old Trafford. His buyout clause currently stands at €100m (£87m, $107m).

Atletico have persistently fought off interest from Premier League clubs in the past with Griezmann admitting last year his decision to sign a new contract at the club was largely down to Simeone's promise to stay at the Vicente Calderon.

But the Atletico boss now admits a move away may be inevitable.

"I don't tie anyone down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club," Simeone told a press conference, AS reports. "He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well and has gotten back on the scoresheet and his form is good. It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."

Griezmann has himself somewhat fuelled speculation of a move to Old Trafford this season, openly revealing his desire to play alongside France teammate Paul Pogba at club level one day.

Griezmann said: "I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United. I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure. I ask Paul about some of the players and if they are really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good.

"You hear a lot of things about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don't see me moving to a new club. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day."