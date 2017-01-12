Dimitri Payet is refusing to play for West Ham United and could be set to leave the club this month. Manchester United are believed to be interested in the French playmaker, who has informed Slaven Bilic that he does not want to play for the Hammers.

Despite the Frenchman's wishes Bilic said he is still keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old, who only signed a bumper five-year contract in January last year. "We have said we don't want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us," Bilic admitted in his pre-match press conference. "We are not going to sell him.

"I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay." The Croatian went on to tell The Daily Mail: "This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him. I feel let down. I feel angry. I don't think he will go this window but it will be hard to keep him happy."

After a glittering first season in the Premier League, Payet, like the rest of his West Ham cohorts, has struggled to replicate his best form at The London Stadium this season. United were reportedly preparing a move to bring the France international to Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho eager to bolster his already vast attacking options, while Payet is seemingly keen on a potential move across London to Arsenal.

"I read that Wenger considers me the missing piece of the Arsenal's game, but he's never told me that," Payet told RMC last month, as quoted by Goal."We conceded five or six at home against them. When you see them playing, as a technical player, you could only have fun in that team. They're candidates for the title every year.

"I miss the Champions League ... I've got some great years ahead of me and I want to enjoy them by playing in important competitions." Along with interest from some of England's biggest clubs, Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are also believed to be in the hunt for Payet, who announced himself as one of Europe's most creative players during his year at the Stade Velodrome.