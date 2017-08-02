London's Metropolitan police has said that a 47-year-old doctor has been charged with 118 sexual offences.

Manish Shah, of Brunel Close in Romford, east London, face charges of 65 counts of assault by penetration and 52 counts of sexual assault.

He has also been accused of sexual assault of a child aged under 13. Shah will appear before Barkingside magistrates on Thursday (3 August), having been released on bail.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

