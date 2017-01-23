A picture of President Donald Trump signing one of his first executive orders that was doctored to include the guiding hand of Jesus has set people debating online what the two are writing.

The image appears inspired by a shot of Trump in the Oval Office signing an executive order allowing the government to act "to the maximum extent permitted by law" to fight the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

"My prayer is that Jesus Christ will guide Mr Donald J. Trump as President and that he teaches him about the Armor of God and what it means because he is going to need it," said Facebook user Viva President Trump, who appears to be the source of the image posted on 20 January.

The photoshopped image has been shared both earnestly and ironically and has vaulted to Internet meme status, with people weighing in about what the two could be writing. A compilation of posts featuring the bizarre portrait can be seen below.