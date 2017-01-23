Donald Trump Jesus Christ
Holy scripture: A photoshopped image of President Donald Trump's hand being guided by Jesus ChristFacebook/Viva President Trump

A picture of President Donald Trump signing one of his first executive orders that was doctored to include the guiding hand of Jesus has set people debating online what the two are writing.

The image appears inspired by a shot of Trump in the Oval Office signing an executive order allowing the government to act "to the maximum extent permitted by law" to fight the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

"My prayer is that Jesus Christ will guide Mr Donald J. Trump as President and that he teaches him about the Armor of God and what it means because he is going to need it," said Facebook user Viva President Trump, who appears to be the source of the image posted on 20 January.

The photoshopped image has been shared both earnestly and ironically and has vaulted to Internet meme status, with people weighing in about what the two could be writing. A compilation of posts featuring the bizarre portrait can be seen below.

A third time he asked him, â€œSimon son of John, do you love me?â€Peter was hurt that Jesus asked the question a third time. He said, â€œLord, you know everything. You know that I love you.â€Jesus said, â€œThen feed my sheep. - John 21:17Lots of thoughts running through my mind today most of them personal some political all of them spiritual. On a political note... I have been meditating on John 21:17 and I have been wondering how many of us can put our name in place of Peter's and replace love with trust? For 8 years we had Obama who betrayed us.... Now we have Trump who wants to give us back our country.... We need to give our country back to God.A third time he asked him, â€œ________do you trust me?â€______was hurt that Jesus asked the question a third time. He said, â€œLord, you know everything. You know that I trust you.â€Jesus said, â€œThen trust who I've elected to be your president. "

Posted by Seed Sprout Haven on Saturday, 21 January 2017

This is gonna be me and Jesus, taking away healthcare from nearly 30 million people. Jesus wants them in heaven, I just want my friends to get richer. I'm like a real Cristian...that's how you spell that, right?

Posted by Liberal Trump on Monday, 23 January 2017

Donald Trump's supporters have been passing this image around. They don't realize it's a picture of Jesus trying to stop Trump from repealing ObamaCare.

Posted by Palmer Report on Sunday, 22 January 2017