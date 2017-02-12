Alec Baldwin's impressions of US President Donald Trump are pretty convincing. So convincing, in fact, that is can sometimes be difficult to tell the pair apart.

That was the case on Friday (10 February) as editors of a Dominican newspaper mistakenly inserted a picture of Baldwin as opposed to the newly sworn in leader of the free world.

Baldwin has been playing Trump in a series of sketches for the popular Saturday Night Live television show.

His renditions of Trump have been lauded for their satirical depictions of reality, but when readers of El Nacional opened their daily paper, satire seemed to turn to reality.

Baldwin's scowling face was in place of Trump's alongside a story about Israeli settlements with the headline: "Trump says settlements in Israel don't favour peace".

The newspaper issued an apology on Saturday following the error.

"El Nacional apologises to its readers and anyone who felt affected by the publication" of the photo, it said in a statement.

Trump has repeatedly tweeted rebukes about Baldwin's impressions of himself, stating that they "stink".

It is not clear whether he has seen El Nacional's error, but no statement or tweet has yet been given.