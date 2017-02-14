US President Donald Trump is planning to phone Theresa May from the White House Oval Office on Tuesday 14 February – Valentine's Day.

The call, expected at 16:30 GMT, will come just hours after the British prime minister rejected a 1.8 million-strong petition urging May to scrap a state visit invite to Trump.

A statement from the Foreign Office said the UK government recognised the "strong views" expressed by the signatories, but the administration did not support the petition.

"During her visit to the United States on 27 January 2017, the prime minister, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, invited President Trump for a state visit to the UK later this year," the spokesperson said.

"The invitation was accepted. This invitation reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom."

Trump has faced protests across Western capitals, including London, for his temporary travel ban. The 90-day-long executive order blocks people from travelling directly to America from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iraq and Libya.

The move has prompted House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to block Trump addressing MPs in parliament's Westminster Hall. The Republican president has also taken a blow on the national stage after Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser to Trump.

Flynn admitted that he gave "incomplete information" to Vice President Mike Pence about a phone call he had with the Russian ambassador to the US.

May was the first world leader to meet Trump face-to-face after his inauguration in January. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson revealed on Monday night that there were "interesting" behind-the-scenes talks during the White House summit.

"I have heard from some of the people that were on the visit, some of the chat that happened behind-the-scenes that went on in the state visit, which sounds interesting and I am sure it will feature in a number of people's memoirs," she told a group of journalists in London. "I don't think people knew what to expect and it didn't disappoint."