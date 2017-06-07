The White House has been accused of essentially blaming Iran for the Isis attacks in the Islamic Republic's capital that killed 12 people and injured over 40.

The Islamists claimed responsibility for two attacks on Wednesday (7 June), one at the parliament and another at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, the Islamic republic's founder.

In a statement, the White House said that while they "grieve and pray for innocent victims", the White House "underscore[s] that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote".

"We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times." The White House statement read.

This differed from the sentiment expressed by the US State Department earlier on Wednesday which said that the US condemned the attack and expressed condolences with victims and families and that "the depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilised world".

Many on social media reacted with unease at the White House's statement with one reporter saying that the administration had issued a statement "essentially blaming Iran for the terrorist attack against Iranians".

Iran's Revolutionary Guard accused Saudi Arabia and the US of being behind the attack, saying that the attack coming soon after Trump met the Saudi King "shows they are involved in this savage action".

One Iranian security official said the attacks were carried out by Iranian nationals. Five suspects are also understood to have been detained by Iranian authorities. The attackers were all reported dead.