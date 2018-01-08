Reports have claimed that Donald Trump is starting his working day later in order to allow him more time to watch television.

Axios has revealed that the president regularly starts work at 11am in order to watch more TV and spend more time tweeting.

The number of meetings he holds at the White House has been cut as a result, it is claimed.

Trump's morning is believed to be known as "executive time", allowing him time to react to the morning news.

He has become a prolific tweeter, regularly sharing quotes from a Trump-friendly Fox News while criticising those in the "fake news media", usually the Washington Post, New York Times, CNN and NBC.

On Sunday (7 January) he attacked CNN's Jake Tapper with the tweet: "Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!"

Fighting back against reports of a late start to Trump's working day, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The president is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long.

"It has been noted by reporters many times that they wish he would slow down because they sometimes have trouble keeping up with him."

Trump's day is believed to finish after 6pm, meaning he spends less time at work than his predecessors.

George W Bush would often arrive at the Oval Office before 7am, while Barack Obama would arrive at 9am after a morning workout.

Trump has previously denied reports that he watches eight hours of television a day.

"I don't get to watch much television," he said. "Primarily because of documents. I'm reading documents. A lot."