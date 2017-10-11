Donald Trump has warned he could revoke the licenses to broadcasters such as NBC and CNN after accusing them of reporting "fake news."

In a day filled with a torrent of tweets, Trump said: "With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!"

The latest spat with the networks comes after NBC reported that Trump wanted to rapidly expand the US nuclear arsenal as well as a feud between the president and Rex Tillerson.

Earlier in the day, Trump lashed out at the network, comparing them to CNN, saying: "Fake NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN!"

Last week, NBC revealed that the secretary of state used expletive-laden language to describe the president and was considering his position.

In a last-minute press conference, Tillerson denied that he ever considered quitting his post, but when asked about the "moron" comments, he simply described the question as "petty".

But reacting the the claims, Trump hit back saying: "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."