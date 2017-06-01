Just months after moving into the White House, Donald Trump is not taking anything for granted in 2020.

The president is continuing his preparations as part of a bid to win the next election with at a major fundraiser.

Trump is set to headline the Washington DC event on the 28 June that will help to benefit Trump Victory, a fundraiser between Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

It will be the first time that Trump has held a Trump Victory event since his inauguration.

The official Trump 2016 campaign office, based in Trump Tower in New York, never closed and has slowly been working away since the election in November.

The event shows the early steps being taken by the Republicans and Trump to ensure a second win in three years' time.

Guests wishing to attend the event are expected to donate $35,000 each.

Along with Trump himself, the event will feature RNC chairperson Ronna McDaniel and the RNC's national finance chairperson, Steve Wynn.

Such events are not uncommon, but the race for the White House is already heating up at a rapid rate of knots.

Vice president Mike Pence is hosting a similar event on 6 June where guests are expected to pay $5,000 to attend and $30,000 to have dinner and take a photo with the veep.

Television ads have slowly started to reappear boasting Trump's successes, most notably in early May when he passed the 100-day mark.