It has emerged that President Trump once joked that Mike Pence "wants to hang" all gay people.

As part of an article published by the New Yorker, it detailed the conversations that Donald Trump had about his vice president.

In the piece, it details how Trump attempts to show that he is the "boss" of Pence and often makes joke at the expense of the vice president.

According to a staff member from inside the Trump campaign, during a conversation about gay rights, the president motioned toward Pence and joked, "Don't ask that guy - he wants to hang them all!"

Pence's views on LGBTQ rights have often been sharply criticised for his hardline Conservative values.

In 2006, Pence said that the legalisation of gay marriage would spark a "societal collapse", same-sex marriage later came into law nationwide in 2015.

The president's own views on LGBTQ rights have come under fire throughout his short presidency especially when he announced a ban on transgender people from being in the US military.

The New Yorker article also wrote about how Trump regularly jokes about Pence's religious views, asking people who have visited his office, "Did Mike make you pray?"

The story also revealed how Pence had started up a White House Bible-study group for senior officials.

According to former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, "Trump thinks Pence is great", but he also likes to "let Pence know who's boss".