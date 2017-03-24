Long before President Donald Trump set his sights on the White House, Emma Thompson revealed she was in his sight-line. Appearing on Swedish TV, the Love Actually star said that she once turned town the real estate mogul's advances.

According to Thompson, the year was 1998 and she was newly single following the collapse of her marriage to Kenneth Branagh. Trump was also back in the market after splitting from mistress-turned-second wife Marla Maples.

Recalling the moment he asked her out, she said she was on set shooting political drama Primary Colors –loosely based on Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign in 1992. She played First Lady of Arkansas Susan Stanton.

"The phone rings in my trailer, which it's never done before, so it's like a moose had just entered my trailer," Thompson said.

"I lift up the phone, 'Hi, it's Donald Trump here.' I said, 'Really? Can I help you?'

"He said, 'I wonder if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers, they're really comfortable. I think we would get on very well, maybe we could have dinner some time.'"

"I didn't know what to do with myself. I was on my own and I just said, 'Erm, I'll get back to you.'"

Although the date never happened, Thompson jokes that she wished she had met him saying:

"Think of the stories."

After the rebuff, Trump went on to marry Slovene model Melania Knauss (Melania Trump). Thompson also found love again with English actor and producer Greg Wise, who she married in 2003 and with whom she shares two children.