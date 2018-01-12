President Donald Trump has revealed the reason he is cancelling his trip to London and it is not in fear of mass protests that activists had threatened to take out if he lands in the British capital. The American leader has now said he does not want to inaugurate the new US embassy because it was a "bad deal" signed by the previous administration under Barack Obama.

Taking to his favourite social media forum of Twitter, where he often leaves hints of his thoughts on policy matters, Trump scorned his predecessor for selling the old US diplomatic location for "peanuts" and settling for a replacement in an "off location".

"Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO," the US president tweeted.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to take Trump's place and open the multimillion-dollar diplomatic post located on the banks of the River Thames, in London in February.

It is still unclear whether Trump will press on with his state visit to the UK or not.

Prime Minister Theresa May had invited Trump for a state visit when she visited the White House in 2017. That had sparked a controversy in the UK and anti-Trump campaigners had vowed to take to the streets whenever the American president landed on British soil.

MPs are also determined to prevent Trump from addressing the UK parliament due to his contentious policies including the crackdown of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries and his Twitter-support to the far-right group Britain First.