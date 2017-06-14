US President Donald Trump is set to bring in his 71st birthday on 14 June with his family and close aides. The White House is preparing for the day and a host of other events have been planned to mark the day.

While the president himself was probably still in bed in the US, Trump's supporters kicked off festivities in India. Members of the Hindu Sena, a right wing religious organisation set up banners and advertisements inviting people to join in celebrating the "birthday of [the] saviour of humanity".

The group's leaders gathered to cut into a multi-tiered birthday cake and hosted a photo exhibition of the US president.

Much closer to home, hundreds of people are expected to gather outside Trump Tower and the Trump National Golf Club in New York, as well as the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, not to wish the birthday boy but to demand that he step down from his post in the wake of alleged ties to Russia and his various controversial executive orders.

Rise and Resist, a direct-action group has been promoting the #SadParty, a gathering of protesters who plan to give Trump a special birthday present – plane tickets to Russia.

"Donald Trump is proposing policy after policy that will be destructive for America," said Andy Ratto, a member of Rise and Resist. "While he is in DC blowing out the candles on his cake, we'll be out in the streets saying we hope none of his wishes come true."

I'd like to invite you all for Birthday Celebration of our beloved Mr. @realDonaldTrump President of #USA & Saviour of Humanity on 14/06/17 pic.twitter.com/NIMROR1gJf — Vishnu Gupta (@VishnuGupta_HS) June 12, 2017

While fans took to Twitter to wish the president, critics made use of the day to vent their frustrations. Read some of the Potus' birthday tweets below:

Happy Birthday to the President of United States @realDonaldTrump .

