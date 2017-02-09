US President Donald Trump has said debate over his travel ban is allowing an influx of people from 'certain areas' entering into the country.

The Republican has made several comments about the decision by a federal judge to block the ban, which temporarily suspends entry to the US for people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

And it is currently being debated by a three-judge panel in the federal court of appeals, in a process that appears to be frustrating Trump.

He tweeted: "Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!"

Previously, the president had tweeted: "If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!"

His well-documented response to the situation on social media appears to answer the question of whether the president would continue to express himself so freely on Twitter after being inaugurated.

However, his comments have been met with disappointment from his own Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, who said during a private meeting with Senator Richard Blumenthal that he was disheartened by Trump's comments on the judiciary.

"He certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralising and abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the judiciary," Blumenthal said in comments reported by The Washington Post that were confirmed by one of the judge's aides.