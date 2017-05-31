Support for President Donald Trump's impeachment among voters is rising, a new POLITICO/Morning Consul poll revealed. Voters are increasingly in favour of impeaching Trump even if they do not believe the president has committed "high crimes and misdemeanors".

The new poll released on Wednesday (31 May) found that 43% of voters want Congress to being impeachment proceedings, up from 38% the previous week.

"If President Trump was hoping his foreign trip would shift the conversation away from scandals, he may be out of luck," Morning Consult co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp said. "Over the last week, support for beginning impeachment proceedings among voters rose from 38% to 43%."

However, 45% of voters do not want Congress to impeach Trump, down from 46% the week before. Three US presidents have faced legitimate impeachment threats, POLITICO noted.

The poll found that support for impeaching the president stems from political considerations, not a belief that Trump is actually guilty of impeachable offenses.

Of those supporting impeachment, 54% said they believe Trump "has proven he is unfit to serve and should be removed from office, regardless of whether he committed an impeachable offense or not". Another 43% believe Trump has committed an impeachable offense, such as treason, bribery or obstruction of justice.

A majority of Democratic voters, 71%, support Congress impeaching Trump, while most Republican voters, 76%, do not support impeachment.

While support for Trump's impeachment gains ground, it appears his approval rating continues to fall. Morning Consult found that Trump's approval ratings have stabilized at around 45%. Other polls from both sides of the aisle show otherwise.

Analysis by FiveThirtyEight places Trump's approval rating at 39.1%, while his disapproval rating hits 54.8%. Gallup's daily approval rating places the president at 41%, with his disapproval rating at 53%.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported last week that Trump's approval rating was just 40%. Fox News' analysis revealed that two key demographics, white voters and Americans without a college degree, were less supportive of Trump's performance.

Right-leaning Rasmussen Reports also placed Trump's approval rating at less than half of the country, at 48%, on Thursday (25 May). By Monday (29 May), that support slid to 44% following his arrival back to Washington following his first trip abroad as president.