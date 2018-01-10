Donald Trump's favourite sport has been voted by far the most boring sport to watch, lending favour to the old adage "golf is a good walk ruined".

A new YouGov poll of 1,616 adults in the UK found that 70% find golf boring to watch, including 52% who find it very boring, compared to just 11% who think it makes exciting viewing.

The news may upset Trump, who owns two golf resorts in Scotland, in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire. Both have racked up losses, reported as more than £17.6m in October.

The US president has been criticised for the amount of time he spends golfing, especially recently after Christmas when he had promised to "get back to work" straight after the holiday.

Trump visited his golf clubs almost 90 times in his first year in office and was confirmed to have golfed 35 times by November, according to NBC News research.

The second most boring sport according to the UK is American football, with 59% finding it dull. Cricket came in third place at 58%.

The most exciting sports to watch were found to be athletics, with 47% finding PED abusers running in a straight line exciting, tennis (43%) and gymnastics (36%).