Paul and Audrey Safranek are millionaires. At least, they can be, if they decide to go through an unorthodox procedure that will see them shrink down to a fraction of their actual size and start a new life in a colony for similarly pocket-sized humans.

In this clip, exclusive to IBTimes UK, the couple played by Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig discover their $152,000 in our world translates to $12.5m in the miniature alternative, setting them up for life.

The clip also stars Niecy Nash as a sales representative for the colony the couple are considering joining.

As revealed in the film's trailer, Audrey bails on her husband at the last second, leaving him to undergo the irreversible procedure alone and build a new life in the small world.

Downsizing is the latest film from Alexander Payne, the awards season favourite and two-time Oscar-winning writer behind Election, Sideways, The Descendants and Nebraska.

Payne has again written his own script, this time teaming up with Jim Taylor, who worked with him on Election and Sideways.

Downsizing's best award season prospect is Hong Chau, who was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category and who will be hopeful of a nomination when the Academy Award nominees are announced at the end of the month.

The comedy drama stars Damon, Wiig and Chau alongside Christoph Waltz, Jason Sudeikis and Laura Dern, and is set for release on 24 January.