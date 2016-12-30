Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are engaged after the Reddit co-founder got down on one knee and proposed to the tennis star. While she appears head over heels in love with the entrepreneur, rapper Drake is reportedly equally happy for her.

"Drake couldn't be happier that Serena is taking her relationship to the next level by getting married," a source told Hollywood Life.

The US tennis player and the 30-year-old Canadian singer have been close friends since 2011 after Williams broke up with rapper Common. "I really, really love and care for Serena Williams. She's incredible. That's someone I'm proud to say I know. She's definitely in my life and I'm in her life. It's great to watch her play tennis. Very impressive," he had gushed about Williams to Complex in 2011.

The two celebrities have done little to confirm or deny their relationship even though romance rumours have frequently done the rounds. In 2015, their dating rumours flared up again after the duo were spotted packing on the PDAs during an intimate dinner date in Cincinnati in August. In September that year, the Hotline Bling singer played the role of a supportive friend as he cheered Williams during the launch of her Signature Statement by HSN.

On 28 December, the Grand Slam winner announced her engagement to Ohanian by posting a sweet poem on Reddit. The couple are yet to announce their wedding date. The poem reads:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own "charming"

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee