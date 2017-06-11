Prosecutors have released a video on Friday (9 June) of Kala Brown's rescue from the clutches of South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

Footage from the body cams of police shows investigators sawing open a large green shipping container to rescue Brown using bolt cutters. She had been "chained up like a dog" for about two months in the metal container.

During the 10-minute operation, officers walked in with their hands on their guns and found Kala Brown, sitting on the floor with a chain around her neck.

Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to the murder of seven people on 26 May. In exchange, he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole but with no death penalty.

Prosecutors have also released crime related videos, pictures and hundreds of pages of evidence against Kohlhepp, besides videos of their interrogation of him.

Brown, 30, was found by police in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, and was rescued after police heard her screams inside the metal container on 3 November 2016.

Kohlhepp had kidnapped Brown, locked her inside the container on his property and repeatedly raped her.

Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender, was arrested after Brown was discovered. His admission to killing seven people over a 10-year period has solved a number of cold cases in the area.

Brown alleges Kohlhepp "let me know that if I tried to run, he'd kill me. If I tried to hurt him, he'd kill me. If I fought back, he would kill me."

"I knew my family would never stop looking, but he was so careful, I couldn't see how I could be found so soon. I was scared it really wasn't happening," she was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

"And when they finally got the door open and I saw the police uniforms, I was relieved."

When asked about her boyfriend Charlie Karver who was also kidnapped by Kohlhepp, Brown said, "Charlie? He shot him."

"Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, and locked me down here. I've never seen him again. He says he's dead and buried. He says there are several bodies dead and buried out here," she added.

Brown told lawyer Barry Barnette that Kohlhepp killed her boyfriend in front of her. Weapons, including 9mm handguns with silencers and assault weapons were found at the scene. "I don't know how many rounds of ammo," Barnette said.

After finding Brown and arresting Kohlhepp, investigators searched the property and found Carter's body in a shallow grave. The remains of two other people were also found on the property.

Carter was the last of the seven murder victims that the serial killer confessed to killing.