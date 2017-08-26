A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a pile up on the M1 killed eight minibus passengers and injured four more.

The 31-year-old man from Worcestershire was also detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as was a 53-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent who was driving the other lorry. Both men remain in custody.

Thames Valley Police was called to the crash, which happened on the southbound M1 between junction 15 and 14, approximately 3.15pm. It involved two lorries and a minibus, which were travelling in the same direction. It's believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.

Four other minibus passengers, of whom one is a child, were rushed to hospital in the aftermath of the crash, which caused huge tailbacks along the motorway after the section of the road was closed.

Photos from the scene show the carnage of a flattened minibus and two lorries - one of which is a FedEx delivery lorry - that appear to have spun across the road.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the families of those involved in this morning's collision, and we are currently working to locate and inform their next of kin.

"I would continue appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. Emergency services are currently on the scene responding to this collision and road closures are in place."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 214 of 26/8.

An alert from the AA advised motorists take a different route: "Road closed, exit ramp closed and slow traffic due to serious accident , two lorries and a mini-bus involved on M1 Southbound between J15 A508 and J14 A509.

"Detour in operation - follow the Hollow Circle. Several vehicles have been involved in a major crash. Recovery and investigation work is ongoing. Affecting traffic between Northampton and Milton Keynes including people travelling to the MotoGP"