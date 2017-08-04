A man has been banned from driving after dragging a man in a wheelchair down a high street during a trip to McDonald's.

Michael Ward of Walworth Avenue, Harrogate, was filmed on CCTV towing 28-year-old William MacPherson along the road around 12:30am on 28 January.

The pair were seen talking outside of the Moko Lounge Bar, Kings Road in Harrogate before deciding to take part in the "selfish" stunt.

Ward was filmed driving down Kings Road with MacPherson holding on to the back, before they became detached.

Ward then stopped and reversed back to MacPherson, who grabbed on to the car again. The pair then continued to travel and come to a stop on two other occasions before eventually stopping outside a McDonald's.

Ward pleaded guilty on 20 July 2017 to dangerous driving. He has now been disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, fined £85 CPS costs and £85 victim's surcharge.

MacPherson, of Link Way, Harrogate pleaded guilty at the same hearing to holding onto a vehicle for the purpose of being drawn. He was fined £154 and ordered to pay £30 CPS costs and £30 victim's surcharge.

Rob Roberts of Harrogate's Road Policing team said: "Ward and Macpherson acted selfishly that night. They paid no regard to the safety of other road users or pedestrians and chose to act in a dangerous manner.

"I hope the sentence that has been handed to them teaches a lesson to both them, and others, that reckless behaviour will not be tolerated on our roads."