A man who gate-crashed a party and sexually assaulted a woman while high on drugs has been jailed. Karl Quayle, 33, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after he admitted groping his victim after inviting himself in to a party in Staffordshire in the early hours.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard how Quayle was high on amphetamines when he grabbed his victim's breast over her clothes, and her crotch.

The victim was left with scratches to her arms and body after her attempt to fight the defendant off during the ordeal.

Quayle's lawyer, Anis Ali, said the accused does not remember the incident because he was on drugs at the time, adding that he has an "unhealthy dependence", reported the Stoke Sentinal.

Quayle, of Bucknall, was also placed on the sex offender's register for 10 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Upon sentencing, Judge Jinder Singh Boora told Quayle: "You committed a serious offence of indecent assault against a young woman.

"The complainant suffered physical injury, in addition to psychological injury. You entered her home in the early hours uninvited. You were acting in a very unusual manner, which supports your contention you were high on drugs at the time.

"When you met the probation officer you said you had very little recollection of what had happened, other than entering the house and talking to a number of people and being assaulted."

He added: "It must have been an extremely frightening experience for this woman. She suffered scratches to her body including her arms, maybe as a result of trying to fight you off."