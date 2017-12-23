A drug dealer in Denmark climbed into a police car with 1000 joints after mistaking it for a taxi.

The man who was in the city's alternative enclave of Christiania was reportedly in such a hurry to get home he didn't realise he had walked straight into the hands of the police officers while carrying a large stash of drugs.

After searching him the police found 1000 joints. Writing on Twitter Copehagen Police remarked: "He received a big surprise when he realised it was actually a police car he was sitting in. The police officers were happy to see him, since he was carrying around 1,000 joints."

In a second tweet the police said the hapless drug dealer could face a custodial sentence for the offence, Mail Online reports.

Cannabis is illegal in Denmark however Christiana is renowned for its liberal attitude towards marijuana. In a crackdown on drug dealers in the area, Copenhagen police have increased their presence in Christiana conducting raids on cannabis stalls on Pusher Street.