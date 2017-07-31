Kate Middleton has grown into her style of classic coat dresses, simple yet statement heels and elegant hairstyles – be they worn loosely around her shoulders or pulled back into a sophisticated updo.

And after recycling her Alexander McQueen ensemble for the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele alongside husband Prince William and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, she wore a very similar outfit today (31 July).

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wowed in Diana, Princess of Wales' favourite designer Catherine Walker for a visit to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery just outside Ypres in Belgium, alongside William and her father-in-law Prince Charles.

The feminine design of the light grey embroidered custom made coat dress emphasised the mother-of-two's ultra-slim waistline, while the collarless detailing put a fashion-forward spin on the look.

Balanced out with the feminine lace hemline, Kate was the epitome of grace in the ensemble, which she completed with a fascinator hat, nude pointed stilettos and a clutch bag.

Though extremely stylish, Kate was dressed very similarly to yesterday when she recycled a cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen that she had worn to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.

Her hair and make-up was almost identical to the day before too, with her matte complexion and defined liner in place, while she sported a ladylike updo and pearl earrings for the daytime engagement.

She gave a nod to the Commonwealth with today's outfit, however, with a diamond and pearl maple leaf brooch worn below her poppy.

In a touching moment, Kate was seen laying down a bouquet of posies at the headstones of fallen First World War soldiers as William read out the epitaph "A Soldier of The Great War Known Unto God".

The duke and duchess are currently on a two-day visit to Belgium and are set to later join Prince Charles and Prime Minister Theresa May for a ceremony to remember those killed in the notorious First World War campaign.

The royal couple were photographed walking among the graves at the Tyne Cot cemetery – the largest Commonwealth burial ground in the world, with 11,971 servicemen buried or remembered.

Kate and William will join King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde at a memorial ceremony later today.