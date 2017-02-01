The Dutch election on 15 March could deliver another blow to the European project with far-right leader Geert Wilders claiming the spotlight if his Eurosceptic Party for Freedom (PVV) continues to lead in the polls.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy narrowly trails the PVV in the polls. Despite clearly stating that he will not govern with Wilders, Rutte was recently criticised for trying to woo PVV voters in a letter telling anyone who does not respect Dutch customs to leave.

As in Britain, the support for the Labour Party (PVDA) has plummeted. The PVDA currently rules alongside the VVD in the coalition government but is not predicted to win many seats in this election.

Parties gathering momentum include Think (Denk), led by a multicultural group hoping to halt the increasing xenophobia and racism in The Netherlands, and 50Plu,s focusing on the needs of the elderly and promising stricter immigration rules and the regulation of cannabis cultivation.

The fragmentation of Dutch politics is highlighted by the record number of parties taking part in this year's election. 81 parties originally registered to take part, but 50 dropped out due to lack of support and funding. A record 31 parties submitted their candidate lists this week. On Friday 3 February the final list of confirmed parties will be released.



Here are some of the most unusual parties taking part in the Dutch election:

Article 1 Former TV Dutch-Suriname presenter Sylvana Simons founded Article 1 to combat the wave of far-right populism and xenophobia in The Netherlands. The racial abuse she was subjected to on social media spurred her on to start a political party fighting back against institutional racism and Wilders' anti-immigrant rhetoric. The party is founded on the principle that everyone in The Netherlands should be treated equally regardless of race, gender and religious belief. "It's clear it isn't working," Simons said in an interview. "In The Netherlands it is ok to be racist."

Party for the Animals (PvdD) The only animal rights party to be elected to a national parliament, PvdD, led by lawyer and animal rights activist Marianne Thieme, currently holds two seats in the House of Representatives. The party's campaign victories include: introducing tougher regulations for transporting animals in Europe, securing €6m investment into meat alternatives and enforcing a national ban on round goldfish bowls.

Party for Human and Spirit (MenS) Founded by astrologer Lea Manders in 2008, the Party for Human and Spirit promises to make political decisions that come "from the heart". The party did not win any seats in the last two elections. If elected this year, the party promises to promote a holistic approach to health and well-being and increase the number of referendums to ensure citizens get a direct say in politics.

Jesus Lives Jesus Lives wishes to overturn the laws allowing abortion and euthanasia in The Netherlands. The Eurosceptic party is campaigning for a 'Nexit' and is pro-Israel. In an interview party leader Joop van Ooijen said: "I will not negotiate with someone who is pro-choice, that is not an option. We do not negotiate, that sets us apart from other religious parties in Dutch politics."