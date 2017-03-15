The Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte's party is on course to win the country's parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll published by Ipsos.

His centre-right VVD party has won 31 out of 150 seats, the polls suggest, and was well ahead of Geert Wilders' anti-immigration Freedom Party (PVV), the Christian Democrat Party and the liberal party, which got 19 seats each.

Wilders was predicted to win between 20 and 23 seats, according to polls published earlier today.

The Labour Party (PvdA) has suffered a historic defeat, according to the poll. The VVD's coalition partner has lost 29 seats and has fallen far behind the other left-wing parties with only 9 seats predicted by Ipsos.

Jesse Klaver's Green party (Groenlinks) has gained 12 seats and is set to become the largest left-wing party in Parliament, the polls suggest.

A breakdown of the seat predictions according to first exit poll: VVD: 31 PvdA: 9 PVV: 19 CDA: 19 D66: 19 SP: 14 Groenlinks: 16 CU: 6

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.