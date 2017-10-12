Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has asked all the European Union diplomats to leave his country over the increasing criticism against the government's handling of drug-related matters. Speaking from a newly inaugurated press briefing room in Manila on Thursday (12 October), he told the diplomats not to step on the country's soil again.

It is still unclear what exactly Duterte, infamous for his foul-mouthed rhetoric against his critics, meant by expelling those envoys. The firebrand leader is known to make brash remarks against Western leaders in the past and later the presidential palace used to clarify those details.

During his remarks, he also came harsh on his critics who threatened the Philippines could be removed the global body of the UN if the Duterte administration pressed on the drug war, filled with alleged extrajudicial killings.

"Do it, stupid. Do it now," he said angrily.

The department of foreign affairs (DFA) of the Philippines refused to comment on Duterte's threat and asked journalists to contact the presidential office directly for clarification.

Thousands of drug-peddlers and users have been killed in the Philippines' notorious drug war ever since Duterte took over as president. Serious human rights concerns and allegations have also surfaced over the bloody killings.