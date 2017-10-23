President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the people of Philippines to be prepared for terrorist attacks as the country's forces announced the completion of successful siege in the Marawi City. The Philippines president warned of the lingering threat from terrorists following the five-month-long conflict.

By the end of May 2017, Duterte clamped martial law in the Mindanao region after the Islamist Maute group launched an attack. Since then, the region has been gripped by conflict leaving more than 1,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

The Filipino military has been fighting a home-grown military group, Maute, and a faction of Abu Sayyaf, which has pledged allegiance to the Isis. The Marawi announcement came just a day after two key extremists, Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, by security forces.

"In the coming days, with the siege that... I'm not trying to scare you. Let us just be prepared for any eventuality," Duterte told a gathering on Monday, 23 October. Though he praised the efforts of Filipino troops in curbing the influence of Islamist groups, he said there is a possibility the extremists would launch attacks.

"No nation has escaped from the clutches of the evil of the ISIS. It's an ideology that is dedicated to just kill human beings and destroy the places whatever, or what kind, heritage and all," said Duterte. He asked the public to remain vigilant and watch their surroundings in order to avoid a situation like that of Marawi, which witnessed a lengthy conflict.

Duterte's comments come shortly after the country's defence secretary formally announced the Filipino forces have wrapped up their combat operations in Marawi. The Filipino president went on: "Just what happened in Marawi, it was an awful thing to just see what was evolving before our eyes. Kaya mag-preparar kamo sa [So be prepared, exercise] a little bit of caution and everything and it would help if everybody also could watch everybody, not really a profiling. I hate it, I do not do it."