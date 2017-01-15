A dyslexic mum-of-two from Bristol who made a tiny mistake inputting her car registration number at a health centre car park was horrified to be charged £320 ($390) in fines.

Call centre worker Cassie Lawrence, 30, who is classed as disabled and no longer drives because of her condition, was attending an appointment with her GP in May 2015 when the incident occurred.

Under the rules of the in Montpelier Health Centre visitors are entitled to 90 minutes free parking and all car plates are automatically recorded by digital technology. Cassie typed in her car registration number, but transposed the last two numbers.

She then received two separate parking tickets each for £160 from a company called Parking Eye.

"I entered my registration number in the machine inside the doctor's. But as I am dyslexic I simply put the last two digits of my reg the wrong way round," Cassie told The Mirror.

"I have been receiving threats left right and centre from Parking Eye and its sister company Equita. I'm adamant I'm not going to pay this fee, as I'm struggling financially. I also feel the fine is so unfair seeing as how as I was parked in a doctor's surgery and clearly it was a typing error on my part."

Parking Eye is owned by Capita and runs more than 900 sites, including NHS sites, supermarkets and retail parks. The firm, which made a profit of £5.9m in 2015, ha snow told Cassie it will reduce one of the fines to £100 as a gesture of goodwill, but she is adamant she won't pay.

"They can take me to court if they want, I'm not paying it," said Cassie. "I think it's disgusting they are fining NHS patients in this way."

Parking Eye said they don't have a say over the level of fines and that customers should ensure they don't overstay.

There has been a growing backlash against car parking charges, particularly at hospitals and other health centres. In December 2016 a study found that NHS trusts netted £120,662,650 in park charges in 2015/16, the Guardian reported.