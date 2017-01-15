The pilot of a light aircraft has died in a crash in Oxfordshire Thames Valley Police confirmed on Sunday. The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

The plane took off from north Buckinghamshire on Sunday and crashed at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve on Sunday afternoon. The Oxford Mail reported that Police were called to the scene near the A40 at Aston Hill, at 2.35pm.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "Sadly, the pilot of the aircraft, a man, has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The emergency services remain at the scene, and an investigation into the incident will take place."

Local reports suggested there was thick fog at the scene of the accident.

The man's next-of-kin has not yet been informed.

More to follow