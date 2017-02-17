Ed Sheeran rang in his 26th birthday with a special treat for fans of his music. The English singer released a new track How Would You Feel (Paean) on 17 February after talking about it as being one of his favourites. He also posted a simple tweet that read "26".

The song is a slow romantic ballad, the chorus of which goes: "How would you feel/If I told you I loved you/It's just something that I want to do/I'm taking my time, spending my life/Falling deeper in love with you/So tell me that you love me too."

Sheeran is still riding high off the success of his latest songs Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill which along with How Would You Feel, are part of his latest album ÷ (Divide), which releases on 3 March. This is his third album after + (Plus), which released in 2011 and x (Multiply) from 2014.

The Grammy-winning artist decided to take a hiatus and social media break in 2016 before ending the year with a return to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter where he announced the release date for his new album.

The Thinking Out Loud singer will next be performing at the 2017 Brit Awards on 22 February before he heads out to kick-start his ÷ tour with the first concert in Pala Alpitour, Italy on 16 March.