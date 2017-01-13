The prospect of John Terry completing a January move to Bournemouth appears increasingly unlikely, with Cherries manager Eddie Howe confirming there have been no negotiations conducted or meetings held regarding the out-of-favour Chelsea captain.

Rumours concerning a potential enquiry from Bournemouth first surfaced earlier this week, with the Cherries supposedly ready to take Terry on loan until the end of the season. While that initial query was expected to be rebuffed, the Daily Mail subsequently reported that Howe was set to meet with the player before the end of the week in the hope of convincing him to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and increase his chances of more regular first-team football at the Vitality Stadium.

Responding to those links during a press conference held prior to Saturday's (14 January) Premier League trip to Hull City, Howe was quoted as saying by Sky Sports: "No. No negotiations with Chelsea at all.

"Look I admire John Terry greatly as a footballer, he's one of my favourite ever central defenders. When I looked at people when I was playing to try and emulate and get close to, he was one that I followed, but there's been no discussions and no meeting. Nothing."

After eventually agreeing to remain at Chelsea in May when it looked likely that his trophy-laden 21-year association with the club would come to an end, Terry, blighted by problems that have limited him to just eight appearances across all competitions, has endured a difficult season under Antonio Conte.

To add further insult to injury, the 36-year-old remains suspended for the forthcoming match against Leicester City after the Football Association (FA) rejected an appeal for wrongful dismissal relating to the red card he received on his first start since October in last weekend's FA Cup third-round win over Peterborough United.

Key to Bournemouth's search for new defensive recruits is the recent loss of another Chelsea loanee in Nathan Ake. The versatile Dutch U21 international was recalled by Conte last week after breaking into the Cherries' starting XI and impressing with three goals – including two match-winners – in 12 outings. Howe remains understandably disappointed by the decision.

"It was a disappointment Nathan Ake was recalled," he said. "He was improving with every game and was putting in consistent performances. Chelsea have every right to recall him and we respect them for that. We hope the loan benefited all parties."