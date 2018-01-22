Eden Hazard has urged Chelsea to reconsider signing a new striker this January as they already have Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata on their roster who can deliver the goods when required. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move to bring in Edin Dzeko from Roma this window while Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch are also believed to be on the agenda.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals and assisted two this season and was an important figure in their 4-0 thumping of Brighton this weekend, picking up yet another goal for his efforts. The win was Chelsea's first top flight victory in 2018 as they head to face Arsenal at the Emirates in the second leg of the semi-final tie of the Carabao Cup.

The Belgian has only two-and-a-half years left on his current deal, which expires in 2020 and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a record £120m deal while Manchester United are also interested in the playmaker. However, he has put fears of running down his deal to rest, stating that he will sign a deal but after his compatriot Thibaut Courtois puts pen to paper.

However, Antonio Conte is desperately looking to bolster his attack but has been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Carroll, who is out for a lengthy period with a reported ankle injury. Dzeko, previously at Manchester City, is another candidate to provide the aerial threat but will be cup-tied in the Champions League.

Hazard, meanwhile, wants the Blues to give up on their chase for a new frontman as they are already loaded in that department and they can always play him up front if need be.

"I think we have two very good strikers in Alvaro and Michy. If they are not ready to play I can play striker, so I don't think we need [another one]," Hazard said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"Football is simple - keep the ball on the ground and try [to play] like we did. Because we are missing chances people are saying we need another striker, but if we are scoring goals, we are the best attack in the League and no-one can say we need a striker. It depends on the form of the team and I think we're happy with the team we have.

"Who is the best team this year? Manchester City. The strikers, (Gabriel) Jesus and (Sergio) Aguero, are not big. It's simple. It depends how you want to play. If you want to play with long balls you need a target man, if you want to keep the ball on the floor you need a small guy. It depends how you want to play."