A 14-year-old Indonesian boy on Tuesday (20 February) became the talk of the town after he claimed that he could lay eggs.

Akmal Rusli, from Kabupaten Gowa, a district in the South Sulawesi province recently "laid" what looked like two fully grown chicken eggs at a local hospital.

The hospital had taken several x-rays in which two eggs could be seen nestled in the boy's lower abdomen, Asian Correspondent website reported.

"The latest occurrence happened at about 11 am when he laid another egg," his father, Rusli said.

According to Akmal's father, the boy had started complaining about stomach pain earlier in the day and he was taken to the Syech Yusuf Sungguminasa hospital.

The doctors then scanned his body and removed the "eggs" with intact shells through his anus.

However, according to Akmal, this was not the first time he laid "eggs", the website reported. He said that over the last two years, he has had about 18 eggs removed from his rectum.

The father said, "I cracked the first egg, and its content was all yellow, no white. A month later I cracked another one, and its content was all white and no yellow".

According to doctors, this health condition is called "corpus alienum", or the presence of foreign objects in a human body. The condition is apparently not so rare in Indonesia.

Doctors have removed both organic and non-organic items such as eggs, needles, forks and all sorts of other material from patients' body.

Muhammad Taslim, a spokesman for the hospital, said: "Our suspicion is that the eggs were deliberately shoved [into Akmal's rectum]. But we did not see it directly."

"Scientifically [chicken] eggs cannot form inside the human body. It's impossible, especially in the digestive system," he added.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the authenticity of the news.

This is also not the first time someone has claimed that they can lay eggs. In 2014, Kakek Sinin from Jakarta had claimed that he could lay eggs.

However, some medical professionals who conducted tests, discovered that the eggs belonged to chickens.

"We checked [the eggs] at a veterinarian in Bogor. The eggs were two-week old chicken eggs," Head of the Jakarta Health Agency Dien Emmawati said according to Coconuts Jakarta.

"The eggs were about to hatch, we checked [Kakek Sinin] but there were no signs of abrasion on his anus, which would've come about if he was laying eggs," Dien added.