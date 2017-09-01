The Eiffel Tower has been evacuated following a security alert. The Paris landmark has reportedly been put in lockdown with tourists trapped in the lifts of the tower.

According to Mirror Online, eyewitnesses reported a man at the scene behaving suspiciously. One person has been arrested at the scene, it has been reported.

Bob Thomas, one of the people in the lift tweeted: "Anyone know what is going on at the Eiffel Tower? All been shut down. We're stuck in one of the legs outside the lift. We've been locked in. They say another 30 minutes."

"Told it's a full lock down. We have been locked inside. That we have to stay locked inside. Nothing official yet.

"We are currently locked down at the base outside one of the lifts. Been told a guy was acting weird but no confirmed weapon. The staff have been locked in with us. Confirmed incident though."

Police are at the scene and a cordon has been set up as the area is cleared Mail Online reports. Earlier the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord station was evacuated. It is not known whether the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. More follows .