An elderly woman who was trapped in her bath for three days has been rescued by police.

Essex officers said they were first alerted to the incident after a concerned female neighbour called to say the woman was not answering her door and had her curtains drawn, which was deemed to be "out of character".

Officers were called to her address at 2pm on 7 February. Police constable Tom Matthews and student officer Tom Currin forced entry to the property in Aveley, a small town in the south of the Home County.

The pair heard the pensioner, thought to be in her 80s, cry out once they were inside the address, reported EssexLive.

"When we found the woman she told us that she'd been trapped in the bath for up to three days," said PC Matthews.

He added: "The woman sadly has no nearby family or friends that are able to make regular visits to check on her.

"This incident is an example on why it's essential to check on your elderly and vulnerable neighbours.

"In this case a neighbour spotted a few minor things that were out of character and she rightly called for help.

"We would like to praise her for taking the time to consider the welfare of an elderly person within her community."

The pensioner was assessed and taken to hospital. Her current condition is not known.