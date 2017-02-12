Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes 30% of the players from the current squad should be sold in the summer transfer window and says Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone can replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

The Gunners suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of Watford and Chelsea prior to their 2-0 league win over Hull City. The two losses, especially the one against the league leaders, dented their chances of winning the title this season.

Petit has questioned a few players' ability to help the team progress and urged Arsenal to splash the cash in bringing quality reinforcements.

"Arsenal have spent a lot of money in the transfer market in the last two years. This is where the focus should be," Petit told Sky Sports.

"There is a lot of speculation surrounding Arsene. The question should be asked about the players in the squad. I think 30% should be leaving the club."

Arsene Wenger's ability to provide tough competition to other clubs as title contenders has been questioned and the north London club manager has been urged by a section of fans to step down from his position.

The Arsenal boss' current contract will run down at the end of the season and he is yet to make a decision on his future. Petit, who hailed Wenger's contribution to the club, believes Simeone is the right candidate to replace his compatriot at the Emirates.

"If Arsene leaves I'd like to see Simeone from Atletico Madrid (replace him). What he has done for the last five years at Atletico is amazing, given the two top guns in Spain in Real Madrid and Barcelona," he stressed.

"They are still competing every season with them in La Liga and the Champions League, that is a huge achievement.

"On top of that he has the discipline and vision to how he wants his players to play on the pitch, with high intensity and respect. That could be something very good for Arsenal, but only if Arsene leaves."